Shiite, Sunni mulsims in Khanaqin mark prophet Muhammad’s death anniversary with joint procession

Shafaq News/ Thousands of mourners in the Iraqi city of Khanaqin took to the streets on Monday in a procession to commemorate the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s death.

The participants, mostly men and youths dressed in black, carried chains known as "zanjil," which they used in a traditional mourning practice.

“The city’s residents gathered in a unified procession starting from the Grand Hussainiya, passing through the district’s streets,” said Sheikh Sajad al-Arkawazi, a local cleric. “Participants expressed their deep sorrow over the Prophet's passing by reciting elegies in Kurdish and Arabic and performing chest-beating rituals in an atmosphere of reverence.”

The procession, which included religious leaders and citizens from various communities, highlighted the unity and solidarity among Khanaqin's residents during this significant religious observance.

Security forces were deployed across the city to ensure the event proceeded without incident. Their presence was credited with maintaining order and allowing the rituals to be conducted peacefully.

“This religious event underscores the social and religious cohesion in Khanaqin, reaffirming the residents' commitment to their traditions in commemorating the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s death,” Al-Arkawazi added.