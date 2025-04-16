Sulaimani Forum 2025: President Barzani calls for peace talks, article 140 action

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani urged Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to activate Article 140 of the constitution on disputed territories and voiced support for renewed peace efforts between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Speaking at the Suiaimani Forum held at the American University of Iraq, Barzani praised al-Sudani’s efforts to resolve longstanding issues between the Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad. He urged swift implementation of the Property Restitution Law and reactivation of the committee tasked with implementing Article 140.

“In the Kurdistan Region, we remain committed to the Iraqi constitution as the framework for managing our relationship with Baghdad,” Barzani said. “The principles of federalism, pluralism, and partnership are key to ensuring equal rights for all Iraqis.”

He lauded al-Sudani’s role in facilitating the recent recognition of Halabja as Iraq’s 19th province, describing it as a significant step forward. “Prime Minister al-Sudani’s vision to expand common ground and reduce differences is the right path forward,” Barzani said.

Turning to regional issues, Barzani voiced strong support for Turkiye’s renewed efforts to engage in peace talks with the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. “This is a historic opportunity to establish peace and stability,” he said. “We welcome this process and are committed to supporting its success.”

Barzani also stressed the need to activate the Kurdistan Parliament and urged the Region’s leading political parties to expedite the formation of a new government in Erbil that can meet public expectations and respond effectively to current challenges.

Addressing broader global concerns, Barzani pointed to shared threats such as climate change, water scarcity, and forced displacement, saying these issues require coordinated international action. “Thousands in Iraq have been displaced due to water shortages,” he said. “We believe in joint cooperation to address these challenges, and the international community must bear its shared responsibility.”

This is a breaking story...