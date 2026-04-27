Storms devastate infrastructure across Erbil and Duhok

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Duhok

Strong storms swept through Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on Monday, knocking out parts of the power grid, damaging infrastructure, and leaving visible destruction across several areas.

In Erbil, powerful winds brought down a fuel station wall, damaging four parked vehicles. It also toppled an electricity transformer in the Bahari New neighborhood, cutting power to much of the area.

In Duhok’s Amedi district, thunderstorms and lightning strikes disrupted sections of the power network and damaged several transformers. Repair teams were quickly deployed after conditions improved, securing affected sites, fixing damaged transformers, and restoring electricity to residents impacted by the outage.

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