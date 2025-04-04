Spring gatherings: Duhok celebrates Nowruz

Shafaq News/ On Friday, thousands of residents gathered in Duhok to celebrate Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year, after the holiday was postponed due to its overlap with Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

Families pitched tents in valleys and mountain areas, joining in traditional dancing, music, and meals. Large crowds were reported across the province as locals embraced the spring weather.

“We couldn’t celebrate Nowruz at the usual time because of Ramadan and Eid,” said Salim Saeed, a resident of Al-Amediya. “Today, we came to enjoy nature, dance, and eat our favorite Kurdish dishes,” he said

Some visitors voiced concern over the dry season. “There’s been very little rainfall,” said Abdullah Ali, adding, “We haven’t seen the greenery we’re used to. We hope for more rain to revive the landscape.”

Despite the conditions, the mood remained festive. “We danced to our favorite Kurdish songs in traditional clothes,” said Laveen Jamal. “It’s been a joyful day.”