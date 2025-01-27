Source: Turkish shelling kills couple in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery strikes targeted the Aqrah district in northern Duhok, Kurdistan Region, on Monday, resulting in the death of a man and his wife, according to a government source.

“The attack took place in the Shahi area of Dinarta sub-district. The victims, identified as residents of the Ba Mashmash village, lost their lives, while relatives are currently attempting to recover their bodies from the site,” the source reported to Shafaq News.

The incident follows Sunday’s shelling in Damka, north of Zakho, which targeted a civilian home amidst ongoing clashes between the Turkish military and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants. Although the shelling caused a fire that destroyed the house, no casualties were reported.

The region has witnessed recurrent violence in recent days, with militants often taking shelter in civilian areas, prompting retaliatory strikes by Turkish forces.

Additionally, the Ziriza area near Zakho experienced a drone attack on Sunday. The strike targeted a Peshmerga vehicle, injuring one soldier. While no group has claimed responsibility for the drone attack, authorities have launched an investigation and temporarily closed the road between Batifa and Kani Masi for security reasons.

The PKK, founded in 1978 by Abdullah Öcalan, initially sought an independent Kurdish state but now demands greater autonomy and rights for Kurds in Turkiye. Designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, the PKK also remains banned in Iraq.

Turkiye has maintained an aggressive military stance against the PKK, including Operation Claw-Lock launched in April 2022. This operation has targeted PKK strongholds in northern Iraq, specifically in Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan, as part of ongoing efforts to neutralize the group’s presence in the region.