Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in northern Duhok

Shafaq News / On Friday, Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in Gara Mountain of northern Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, a security source reported.

According to the source, the airstrikes specifically hit mountain peaks overlooking the village of Helori, marking the first such attack in this area since the latest Turkish military operations began. The strikes extended beyond military sites, also damaging homes in the village of Mezê, where residents had previously evacuated two years ago due to ongoing armed clashes.

Turkiye has consistently conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK militants, whom Ankara classifies as terrorists.

Earlier today, Turkish authorities announced the "neutralization" of nine PKK members, including a senior leader. The term "neutralized" is commonly used by Turkish officials to indicate that individuals have been killed, captured, or have surrendered.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed that eight PKK fighters were targeted in the Asos and Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kilit) regions in northern Iraq. Additionally, Turkish intelligence reported the elimination of Murat Kilis, a senior PKK figure wanted by Turkiye on terrorism-related charges. Authorities stated that Kilis, who had been in hiding for an extended period, was killed in a targeted operation in the Hakurk region.