Source: Turkish airstrike targets house in Mawat district, Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a Turkish drone targeted a house in the Mawat district, north of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The district mayor, Kamran Hassan, told Shafaq News that “Galala village in the Mawat district was recently hit by an airstrike.”

An informed source told our agency, “The attack occurred at 3:10 PM, causing panic among local residents,” confirming, "The strike was carried out by Turkiye, as Turkish forces have previously targeted this village and the surrounding areas."

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined, but the source noted that “the attack was very close to residential areas, suggesting potential damage.”

Border areas in the KRI, particularly those north of Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, frequently experience shelling by the Turkish army.

These operations are part of Turkiye's sustained campaign against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. Although the strikes aim to target PKK militants, they often hit villages and civilians, leading to local frustration and escalating tensions in the Region.