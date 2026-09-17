Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A lawyer for Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, leader of the People’s Front Party (PFP), on Thursday challenged allegations that he had planned to assassinate Bafel Talabani and stage a coup in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Rebwar Hamid Haji Ghali earlier today accused Jangi of preparing the assassination and coup plot. Ghali also said Talabani later visited him in prison and thanked him for preventing his killing.

Zhino Ibrahim, a member of Jangi’s defense team, told a press conference that Ghali’s account was unclear and that he had acknowledged that Jangi had given him no instructions related to the alleged coup.

Ghali also spoke of visiting an apartment where he saw a drone wing and suspected that a plan was underway. However, Ibrahim said he did not explain how he reached that conclusion or what evidence supported it.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR