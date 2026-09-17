Shafaq News- Damascus

The armed group that clashed with Syrian Internal Security Forces in Al-Sanamayn, in the southern province of Daraa, was affiliated with ISIS, Syria’s Internal Security Forces said on Thursday.

Security forces surrounded the group and gave its members time to surrender, but they refused, prompting forces to raid their hideout, the authority said in a statement.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour Al-Din Al-Baba told Al-Hadath that “ISIS is trying to reorganize itself,” adding that security forces would pursue anyone seeking to undermine security in Syria.

Earlier today, Internal Security Forces said three of their personnel were killed and others wounded during an operation to arrest a wanted suspect in Al-Sanamayn.