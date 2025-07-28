Seventy years later: Classic Mercedes turns heads in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz 180 Ponton is still running strong in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, thanks to the dedication of local collector Bilind Mohammed, who considers vintage cars a reflection of both history and craftsmanship.

Equipped with a 1.9-liter petrol engine and a four-speed manual transmission, the black-painted vehicle still bears the iconic Mercedes emblem—long associated with German automotive excellence.

“This is one of the oldest cars in Iraq and Kurdistan,” Mohammed told Shafaq News. “It’s a rare piece that continues to hold its charm and performance.”

The model was among the first released by Mercedes-Benz after World War II, featuring a then-innovative unibody design that marked a departure from the segmented chassis structure common at the time.

Mohammed has preserved the car’s original components, including tires and lighting, through careful, long-term maintenance. He occasionally showcases it at local exhibitions, where it draws strong interest from classic car enthusiasts.

“It’s not just transportation,” he remarked. “It’s a reminder of a design era defined by elegance and authenticity.”