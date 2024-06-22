Fire erupts in Baghdad's Shorja Market

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out in a commercial building in Shorja Market, central Baghdad, on Saturday, according to a source from the Civil Defense Directorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Civil Defense teams were dispatched to combat the blaze, which ignited inside the commercial building in Bab Al-Agha Market.

It was unclear whether the building was abandoned or used for storage.

On Friday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari instructed the Civil Defense Directorate to enter a state of high alert during the current summer season due to the increased incidence of fires across the country.

It is noteworthy that Iraq experiences numerous fires, particularly in the summer when temperatures rise. These fires often occur in commercial and industrial areas, markets, buildings, and official institutions, causing millions of dollars in material damage annually and resulting in loss of life.