Iraqi Interior Ministry breaks up human trafficking and prostitution ring

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday the dismantling of a criminal gang involved in human trafficking and prostitution with ties outside Iraq.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the operation, based on precise intelligence and intensified investigative efforts, was executed by the Directorate of Organized Crime Control in Najaf governorate, under the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Interior. The operation led to the arrest of an eight-member gang, including three women, engaged in trafficking human organs, brokerage, and prostitution."

The statement further revealed that "investigations uncovered the gang's suspicious activities and connections outside Iraq, with members confessing to multiple crimes they had committed."

Legal actions have been taken against them based on their judicially certified confessions.