Death sentence issued for officer's murder; Kirkuk drug bust; Baghdad foils money smuggling

Shafaq News/ A criminal court in Dhi Qar governorate sentenced a man to death by hanging on Monday for the murder of a security officer, while police in Kirkuk arrested five drug traffickers and authorities in Baghdad foiled an attempt to smuggle money out of the country.

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court issued a death sentence for (H. S. N.), who was convicted of killing Major Hussein Rida Al-Fayyad, an officer in the "Falcons" intelligence cell, during a pursuit of wanted suspects.

The court's decision followed the apprehension of the convict through a security operation conducted by the "Falcons" cell based on precise intelligence information, according to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

In a separate incident, a source from Kirkuk police informed Shafaq News that a joint force from the Kirkuk Narcotics Affairs Directorate and the police command conducted a security operation, leading to the arrest of five drug traffickers in the center of the governorate. The operation resulted in the seizure of 300 grams of crystal meth, weapons, silencers, and vehicles used for drug distribution. The detainees were taken to a detention facility, and the seized narcotics and other materials were secured.

Additionally, the Border Forces Command announced that a unit from the Customs Police Station at Baghdad International Airport, affiliated with the Customs Police Directorate, apprehended an individual in possession of 43 "Visa Card" bank cards loaded with funds intended for smuggling. An official report was filed, and the seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities.