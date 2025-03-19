Al-Diwaniyah: six drug dealers arrested after officer killed

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, six suspected of involvement in the killing of an officer were arrested, according to a statement from the police of Al-Diwaniyah.

According to a statement, "the operation took place in the military district area. Upon reaching the suspect's house, the force came under gunfire from multiple directions, leading to the death of Colonel Ali Mohammad Mohsen."

The statement also noted that Major General Najah Mahmoud Sultan, the commander of Al-Diwaniyah police, ordered the formation of a special task force to apprehend the perpetrators.

Less than 30 minutes later, all six suspects were arrested, with firearms found in their possession.

Earlier, a security source informed Shafaq News about a separate incident in Al-Diwaniyah, where three police officers were killed or injured in an armed clash with individuals believed to be drug traffickers.