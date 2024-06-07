Policeman killed, another injured in armed attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a policeman was killed and another injured in an armed attack in central Kirkuk, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a patrol of the emergency police in Al-Ommal (Workers) Square near Al-Haraj Market in the Quriya area in central Kirkuk was subjected to gunfire by two armed men riding a motorcycle." The gunmen reportedly opened fire when stopped by the patrol.

The attack resulted in the death of one patrol member and the injury of another, the source said, adding that the attackers fled to an unknown destination.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Later on Friday, the police command in Kirkuk announced the swift arrest of suspects involved in the shooting incident.

"At 7:00 AM, while conducting routine patrols on public roads, three individuals were observed engaging in a robbery. Upon attempting to intervene, the suspects opened fire on the rescue patrol, resulting in the death of one patrol member and the injury of another." A police statement said.

The statement added, "Upon receiving the distress call, all patrols were immediately mobilized, and descriptions of the suspects' motorbike were circulated. One of the patrols successfully pursued and apprehended the suspects within half an hour, with one of them sustaining injuries during the apprehension. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident."