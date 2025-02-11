Salaries Crisis: Iraq presses Kurdistan for employee data

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance on Tuesday requested the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to provide information on employees and retirees, under the mechanism set by the Federal Supreme Court, and to transfer non-oil revenues to facilitate salary payments.

In an official letter addressed to the KRG Representation, the ministry requested “payroll funding documents for January 2025 and the completion of data on employee bank accounts as per the Federal Supreme Court's guidelines.” It also instructed the transfer of non-oil revenues for January 2025 to the ministry’s account at the Iraqi bank.

On Monday, the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy announced that an agreement had been reached with the Iraqi government to implement Law No. 9 of 2014 regarding employee entitlements.

The issue of salary payments for Kurdistan Region employees has been a longstanding dispute between the two governments.

Difficulties in enforcing the salary distribution law have led to repeated delays in payments and protests across provinces.