Al-Sulaymaniyah anger grows as federal government withholds May salaries

Shafaq News/ Public outrage is mounting in al-Sulaymaniyah as the Iraqi Ministry of Finance has halted the disbursement of wages for Kurdistan Region employees for May, just days ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The decision has sparked criticism for allegedly violating both the Iraqi constitution and rulings of the Federal Supreme Court. Residents and civil activists view the move as a politically charged step with severe humanitarian implications.

Nisreen Abdullah, a public employee, described the ministry’s decision as a "blatant constitutional and human violation,” noting to Shafaq News that the Federal Court had already ruled that Baghdad must pay the salaries and that the constitution guarantees equal rights for all Iraqis. “The Kurdistan Regional Government has complied with all the required conditions, yet no official clarification has been issued,” she added.

“This is not just a technical issue—it is a collective punishment at a painful time. How can parents prepare for Eid if their salaries are withheld? Would the Finance Minister accept this for her own children?”

Civil activist Rebwar Hassan pointed to recent meetings among Kurdish political forces in Erbil as a positive step, stressing the need to urgently implement their outcomes—especially those affecting people’s livelihoods.

Hassan urged focusing and united Kurdish pressure on Baghdad to release salaries before the Eid holiday. “Wage payments should not be turned into a political bargaining chip.”

In turn, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abubakr called on the federal government to immediately disburse the delayed salaries and regional development funds. He warned against using such essential services in election campaigns or political disputes.

“Punishing an entire population due to disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil is neither legal nor humane,” Abubakr told Shafaq News.

Biston Fayeq, advisor to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), called for separating financial matters from political disputes during a press conference attended by Shafaq News.

Fayeq added that the continued linkage between salaries and political disagreements imposes severe social and economic pressure on citizens.