Finance Ministry denies reports of new job openings

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Finance dismissed reports on social media and in local outlets claiming that new job openings or appointments are currently available.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry clarified that no government agency is allowed to make new hires or create additional positions beyond what is set in the federal budget law.

The only exception, it added — 150,000 positions allocated among provinces under the 2023 budget — has already been filled, and the process has officially concluded.

The ministry urged media outlets and the public to rely on verified information from official sources and to avoid circulating false or misleading claims.