Iraqi MoF deposits more than six billion Iraqi dinars in Al-Rasheed Bank account

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-11T13:59:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The Federal Ministry of Finance instructed to deposit more than six billion Iraqi dinars in Al-Rasheed Bank account.

 The ministry instructed, according to an official document to deposit more than 6,395,000 billion in al-Rasheed Bank account in Dhi Qar Governorate, to distribute the differences in municipality employees' salaries from the period extending from February to July, as well as those appointed due to the political separation in the public and local administration in Dhi Qar.

