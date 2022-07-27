Nearly two years after launching the White Paper, what are the achievements?

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance revealed its "achievements" from the White Paper in the past period.

In October 2020, the Iraqi government approved the so-called "White Paper," a plan to reform the economy.

The Ministry said, "the Iraqi government continues to implement the projects in the White Paper, and the Ministry of Finance has advanced and made successful steps under the guidance and follow-up of Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi."

The Ministry's statement listed the achieved projects, including "developing the rules of organizing the state's general budget, preparing the government debt strategy, and preparing for automating the tax system."

The Ministry added that it appointed foreign consultants in the insurance sector, and "work is underway to study the insurance market in Iraq in preparation for amending the sector's legislation in cooperation with the British Adam Smith Institute."

Keeping on listing its "achievement," the Ministry said it introduced the 4G technology services in Iraq, "activated initiatives from the Central Bank for giving loans to encourage the use of alternative energy in Iraq, and "work is underway to complete the electrical connection with neighboring countries."

The statement also referred to the increase in the number of people covered by the "social protection" program and the initiation of the 1000 schools program in cooperation with China.

According to Al-Kadhimi's government, the White Paper is a comprehensive program that sets out a clear roadmap to reform the Iraqi economy and address the accumulated, decades-old serious challenges that confront it.

The paper comprises five axes to achieve reforms in finance, economics, essential services, and law.