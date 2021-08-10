SDF is not a force that threatens the stability of its neighbors, SDF General Commander says

Shafaq News/ SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed on Tuesday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will not threaten its surrounding.

“We renew our commitment to the D-ISIS mission with our CJTFOIR (International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve) partners, on this occasion we remind that the SDF is a Syrian force whose duty is to defend the gains of the Syrian people and that the SDF has not and will not be a force that threatens the stability of its neighbors,” Abdi said on Twitter.

Abdi's statement comes a week after the SDF leader, Mahmoud Barkhdan, issued threats to the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces to intervene militarily in favor of the Kurdistan Workers Party.