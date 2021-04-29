Report

SDF dismantles six explosive devices and arrests three terrorists

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-29T12:22:47+0000
SDF dismantles six explosive devices and arrests three terrorists

Shafaq News/ Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) squads affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dismantled six explosive devices in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to a press release of SDF, the EOD command responded to a report of a suspicious body in al-Kasrah village. The dispatched squad immediately cordoned the site and evacuated the area upon arrival. 

The EOD squads successfully identified and dismantled six explosive devices without casualties. 

In the same context, a force from the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) apprehended three ISIS terrorists in Theban in Northeastern Syria.

The operation was carried out with aerial coverage by the Global Coalition aircraft, the statement said. 

The arrestees were caught in possession of weapons and military equipment.

