SDF commander: Ideology and Politics hampering the Kurdish Unity

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF), Mazloum Abdi, confirmed that they are continuing efforts to reach Kurdish national unity in Rojava, and that they are determined to make this initiative successful.

Abdi's speech came in a special recorded video message for the Kurdish-Kurdish Conflicts Forum, organized by the Rojava Center for Strategic Studies in Qamishlo, with the presence of 150 political and tribal figures, intellectuals, and human rights defenders.

The activities of the "Kurdish-Kurdish Conflicts Forum - Facts and Solutions", organized by the Rojava Center for Strategic Studies, NRLS, were launched a short while ago.

Abdi began his speech by stressing the importance of the forum, which will carry with its proposals, and future scenarios to remove Kurdish obstacles and differences.

Abdi said, "Kurdish differences should not be an obstacle to achieving Kurdish unity, no matter how long the wars and differences appear. Before now, many tribal disputes have appeared in all of Kurdistan for years, but they have not been an obstacle for political parties and society to rally around the Kurdish issue."

"Many differences appeared in all societies, and not only with the Kurds, and today we find people who witnessed differences among themselves among the most powerful societies after uniting efforts and ranks and removing differences."

Abdi stressed that the Kurdish people witnessed much fewer differences than other peoples, compared to the differences between other peoples and societies.

"This is proof that our people and our political forces know and are convinced that differences do not serve solutions, and on the contrary, they always work to eliminate differences, because they are the only solution to the Kurdish issue, and all the differences that have appeared between the Kurds because of the enemies of the Kurdish people and the occupiers of Kurdistan, especially Turkey."

Abdi indicated that the most appropriate way to reach Kurdish national unity depends on the work of all political parties in limiting personal interests and focusing on the interests of the Kurdish people.

"The reason for not achieving the unification of the Kurdish political forces in Rojava is the intervention of the occupying countries of Kurdistan."

"As is known in the recent period, and based on the SDF's appeal to sponsor the initiative to unify the ranks among the Kurdish parties, there are positive developments on the ground, and the political dispute between the two parties has been removed in a short time."

"There has been agreement on the broad outlines of the Kurdish unity, while what remains of some other details and differences are not fundamental differences between the two parties, and work will be done to solve them on the ground over time."

"We can say there are no ideological and political reasons that prevent the unity of the Kurdish ranks in Rojava, and that requires the parties to sacrifice and compromise to reach Kurdish national unity."

He stressed that the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the help of America, will continue this initiative between the two parties until it is successful.