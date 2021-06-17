SDF arrests three ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-17T09:21:47+0000

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced arresting three ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria. The forces said in a statement that they, backed by the Global Coalition's air force- arrested the terrorists while they were in a meeting. The statement added that the terrorists had previously assassinated civilians and soldiers, confirming they had confiscated weapons and military equipment they possessed. On June 1, the SDF arrested an ISIS cell in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

related

SDF arrests an ISIS cell in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-05-13 10:47:56

SDF dismantles booby-trapped motorbike and two explosive devices in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-05-16 10:35:33

The Asayish dismantles a landmine in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-02-17 14:14:37

Two killed by unknown assailants in Deir ezzor

Date: 2021-04-17 19:33:47

Asayish arrests four ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-05-08 06:49:09