SDF arrests three ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-17T09:21:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced arresting three ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria.
The forces said in a statement that they, backed by the Global Coalition's air force- arrested the terrorists while they were in a meeting.
The statement added that the terrorists had previously assassinated civilians and soldiers, confirming they had confiscated weapons and military equipment they possessed.
On June 1, the SDF arrested an ISIS cell in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.
