SDF arrests an ISIS terrorist in Deir ezzor

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested an ISIS terrorist earlier today, Saturday, in al-Shuhail village in Deir ezzor countryside in northeastern Syria.

SDF said in a press release, "On April 16, our forces carried out, in cooperation with the Forces of the Global Coalition, an operation against a bombing cell affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Shuhail village in Deir ezzor eastern countryside."

SDF reportedly" arrested a terrorist and seized documents and material used in explosives."

In the same context, Anti-terrorism units of the SDF managed to uncover an active cell of ISIS terrorists in Al- Raqqa region consisting of ten militants.

The group was "planning to target gatherings of citizens and civil institutions of the self-administration in the cities of Al-Raqqa and Al-Tabqa and a number of other areas during the month of Ramadan, in addition to carrying out subversive operations targeting the security and stability of the region and thwarting the efforts of the internal security forces during the holy month."

"After intelligence monitoring of the movements of the cell members, the Anti-terrorism units raided a number of lairs in which the terrorist elements were hiding."

"The cell headed by an ISIS commander and included, in addition to elements to carry out terrorist operations, an explosive expert and another for communications, as the Anti-terrorism units confiscated weapons and documents in addition to the communication devices that were in the cell’s possession," SDF statement said.