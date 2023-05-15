Rwanga Foundation Launches Innovative Project to Plant 5,000 Trees in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation has launched a project to plant 5,000 fruit trees using new technology.
The project aims to address climate change, promote agriculture, and create job opportunities in Iraq. It is part of the "Resilience Building Project to Enhance Iraqi Food Security" implemented by the Foundation in partnership with the World Food Program and funded by the German government.
The project consists of three phases. The first phase included capacity-building workshops for government agencies related to agriculture and forests. The second phase, currently cooperating with the University of Saladin, involves planting 5,000 trees on 26 dunums (26,000 m2) of land using the Groasis Waterboxx technology, which requires minimal water usage. The third phase will include planting 30,000 trees using the same system in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
The planted types include fig, Halabja pomegranate, Iraqi citrus (lemons and oranges), Spanish olive, and columnar cypress trees.
The project aims to contribute to national efforts in managing and protecting sustainable green spaces, restoring forests damaged by human activities and natural disasters, and improving the capacity of government employees in forest management. Rwanga said.