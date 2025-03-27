RAMS unveils largest artificial lake project in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish company RAMS Global revealed a new project aimed at creating the largest artificial lake in the Middle East in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The project would play a significant role in improving the environment in Erbil and reducing pollution levels in the province, the company explained.

During a meeting with government officials in Erbil, RAMS introduced the Pavilion By Rams project, aimed at “addressing environmental pollution in the region.” The project, one of the largest in Kurdistan, will feature luxury residential and commercial developments around one of the Middle East's largest artificial lakes.

The company further outlined that the project will feature villas ranging from 400 to 1,000 square meters, sports facilities, cafes and restaurants surrounding the lake.