President Nechirvan Barzani urges graduates to tackle global challenges with innovation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, addressed the graduates of Duhok University, emphasizing the importance of smart and innovative minds capable of critical thinking and problem-solving in the face of today's global challenges.

In his speech, Barzani highlighted the vital role educated youth can play in this crucial period. He pointed out that graduates have a real opportunity to make a significant impact, not only in their academic fields but also across various sectors of public life.

"You can be part of developing the economy, governance, politics, preserving heritage, and contributing to building a better society in Kurdistan," Barzani said.

Discussing the social and economic challenges facing both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, Barzani expressed confidence that graduates can overcome these obstacles through innovation and active participation.

He concluded by stating, "You have the potential to contribute to shaping new policies and strategies, offering ideas and solutions that can build a promising future for Kurdistan."

Founded in 1992, Duhok University has become a leading educational institution in the Kurdistan Region, with over 60,000 graduates contributing to the Region’s development and local communities.