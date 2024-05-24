President Nechirvan Barzani to visit the UAE

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani embarks on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, Friday, where he is set to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The presidency of the Kurdistan Region stated, "The two leaders will discuss the potential for enhancing UAE ties with Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, and will address recent developments. They will also share perspectives on regional matters and other mutual issues."