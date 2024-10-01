President Barzani with Russian ambassador: Kurdistan Parliament elections on the table

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, to discuss various topics of mutual interest.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency noted that Barzani and the ambassador addressed Russia's relations with Iraq and the Region, the Erbil-Baghdad relationship, and the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of the elections, wishing for a smooth and successful electoral campaign and voting process,” the statement added, affirming that “they also shared their expectations and opinions regarding the election outcomes and the political process in Kurdistan.”

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the Ukraine war and the situation in the Middle East and its implications, with the Russian Consul General in the Region in attendance, according to the statement.