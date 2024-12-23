President Barzani welcomes Dutch defense minister, praises Netherlands' efforts in “war against terror”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

“I’m delighted to receive the Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in Erbil,” President Barzani wrote on X.

“The Kurdistan Region values its strong relations with the Netherlands, and I reiterate my appreciation for the Kingdom's contribution in the war against terror,” he added. “I look forward to continuing our partnership and cooperation to promote peace and stability throughout the region.”

Earlier today, Brekelmans arrived in Erbil for talks on regional stability. “During his visit, the minister will discuss various stability-related issues in the region with Kurdistan Region officials,” Shafaq News correspondent said. “He is also scheduled to meet with President Barzani.”