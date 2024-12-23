Dutch defense minister arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI,) for talks on regional stability.

“During his visit, the minister will discuss various stability-related issues in the region with KRI officials,” Shafaq News correspondent said. “He is also scheduled to meet with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.”

On Sunday, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Mohammed al-Abbasi welcomed his Dutch counterpart and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

During the meeting, attended by senior Iraqi Defense Ministry officers, al-Abbasi praised the Netherlands' efforts to strengthen relations with Iraq and enhance coordination, particularly in training and developing the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces across all branches.