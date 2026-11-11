Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the need to protect Kurdish rights and guarantee them in Syria's constitution during talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Antalya, Turkiye, on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit, where they discussed Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and ways to expand cooperation and coordination in areas of mutual interest.

The talks also addressed regional developments, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of dialogue and peaceful, diplomatic solutions to tensions.

Barzani, who arrived in Antalya on Tuesday evening at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), expressed hope that Al-Sharaa would visit Baghdad and Erbil in the near future.

The two leaders previously met in Damascus on August 3, when they discussed strengthening relations between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, along with political, security, and economic issues of mutual interest.