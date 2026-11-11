Shafaq News- Baghdad /Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading slightly higher in Baghdad and steady in Erbil, hovering around 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad recorded 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session's 168,900 dinars.

Exchange shops in Baghdad held steady, selling the dollar at 169,500 dinars and buying it at 168,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, prices were unchanged from the morning, with selling at 169,000 dinars and buying at 168,900 dinars per 100 dollars.