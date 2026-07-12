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President Barzani remembers Senator Graham as friend of Kurdistan

President Barzani remembers Senator Graham as friend of Kurdistan
2026-07-12T07:32:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday mourned the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him "a valued friend of the people of Kurdistan."

Barzani said Graham's "advocacy and unwavering support for Kurdistan will always be remembered with gratitude" and extended his condolences to the senator's family, friends, and colleagues.

Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, who was elected to the Senate in 2003, died Saturday night at the age of 71 from "a brief and sudden illness," his office said. He was a close political ally of President Donald Trump, chaired the Senate Budget Committee, and was seeking a fifth six-year Senate term in November.

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