Baghdad vows to block attacks on Saudi Arabia, Gulf

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Riyadh

Iraq will not allow its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, or any other regional country, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein affirmed on Sunday, after talks with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh.

The meeting, attended by National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Aboudi and intelligence chief Hamid Al-Shatri, covered political and security coordination, economic ties, investment, and energy cooperation, according to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry. A joint statement also stressed sovereignty, good-neighborly relations, and non-interference.

Bin Farhan, meanwhile, described Iraq’s security as integral to regional stability and pledged Saudi support for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s new government.

Saudi Arabia intercepted three drones entering from Iraqi airspace on May 17, while the UAE reported six launches over the next 48 hours, including one near the Barakah nuclear power plant.