President Barzani offers condolences to Iraq’s Al-Sistani over brother’s death

Shafaq News– Erbil (Updated at 17:45)

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered his condolences to Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, following the death of his brother, Ayatollah Hadi Al-Sistani.

In a post on X, Barzani said he had received with sorrow the news of the death and extended his sympathies to Ali Al-Sistani and the family.

ببالغ الحزن والأسى، تلقينا نبأ وفاة شقيق سماحة المرجع الديني الأعلى آية الله العظمى السيد علي السيستاني، المغفور له سماحة آية الله السيد هادي السيستاني (طاب ثراه).بهذا المصاب الأليم، أتقدم إلى سماحته وإلى الأسرة الكريمة، بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة.نشاطرهم الأحزان في فقدان… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) January 16, 2026

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani also issued a message of condolence, praying that God grant patience and comfort to the bereaved family.

Hadi Al-Sistani, born in the 1930s and the younger brother of the Najaf-based religious authority, died earlier today in the Iranian city of Qom after a period of illness. He was known within clerical circles as a religious scholar associated with the Najaf and Qom seminaries, two of the most prominent centers of Shiite learning.