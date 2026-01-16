President Barzani offers condolences to Iraq’s Al-Sistani over brother’s death

President Barzani offers condolences to Iraq’s Al-Sistani over brother’s death
2026-01-16T14:27:28+00:00

Shafaq News– Erbil (Updated at 17:45)

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday offered his condolences to Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, following the death of his brother, Ayatollah Hadi Al-Sistani.

In a post on X, Barzani said he had received with sorrow the news of the death and extended his sympathies to Ali Al-Sistani and the family.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani also issued a message of condolence, praying that God grant patience and comfort to the bereaved family.

Hadi Al-Sistani, born in the 1930s and the younger brother of the Najaf-based religious authority, died earlier today in the Iranian city of Qom after a period of illness. He was known within clerical circles as a religious scholar associated with the Najaf and Qom seminaries, two of the most prominent centers of Shiite learning.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon