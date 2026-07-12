Iraq logs 50 earthquakes in June

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq recorded 50 earthquakes in June 2026, including 22 within the country and 28 near its borders, the head of the Seismic Monitoring Department told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Ali Abdul Khaliq said that Diyala province, particularly Khanaqin district, experienced the highest seismic activity inside Iraq with four earthquakes. Kalar and Sharbazher in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, along with Daquq district in Kirkuk, were each hit by three earthquakes.

The earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 1.0 to 4.4 on the Richter scale and occurred at depths between 6 and 31 kilometers. Only one immediate seismic bulletin was issued during the month, while no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Outside Iraq, 16 earthquakes struck Iran's provinces of Ilam, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, and West Azerbaijan, while 10 occurred in Turkiye's Van, Sirnak, and Hakkari provinces. Two additional earthquakes were registered in Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

In May, Iraq detected 107 earthquakes, including 51 inside the country and 56 in neighboring areas, with Diyala province accounting for the highest seismic activity. The strongest earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale, and authorities reported no casualties.