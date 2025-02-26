President Barzani reaffirms support for Turkiye peace talks

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Leader of HÜDA PAR party, Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu, and his delegation on the sidelines of the Erbil Forum.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, both sides underscored the importance of ongoing peace efforts, acknowledging that armed conflict is not a solution to political disputes. President Barzani reiterated “the Kurdistan Region's commitment to offering any required assistance for the success of the peace process, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region will consistently adopt a constructive and supportive role.”

The talks also touched on HÜDA PAR’s role in Turkiye’s political landscape, particularly its parliamentary contributions and broader political engagement.