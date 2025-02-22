Baghdad International Dialogue: President Barzani champions $17B Road to Iraq's future

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Region’s support for Iraq’s pivotal Development Road Project, describing it as a decisive step toward a more prosperous and stable future for the nation.

Speaking at the 7th Baghdad International Dialogue Conference, held on February 22-23, 2025 under the theme “Communication for Development and Regional Stability,” Barzani stressed that the political and economic stability of Iraq is a shared national interest, achievable only through deep integration between Baghdad and Erbil, and by forging robust partnerships with regional and international allies.

“We in the Kurdistan Region firmly believe that the stability of Iraq—politically and economically—is a collective national priority. Real development can only be realized by uniting all regions of our country.”

He further expressed high hopes that the Development Road Project will serve as a model of cooperation from Zakho to Al-Faw and as a bridge linking Iraq with its regional and international partners. “the country is uniquely positioned to become a dynamic economic hub—a vital corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe and the East to the West.”

However, he cautioned that success in this project hinges on establishing robust legal and economic frameworks that incentivize both local and foreign investments. These frameworks, according to him, must foster an attractive business environment, promote responsible political dialogue based on genuine partnership and consensus, and be underpinned by strong constitutional institutions and a fully consolidated federal system.

“Iraq’s diverse society is both our strength and our treasure. This project offers a unique opportunity to transcend divisions, uniting the country into a formidable force that elevates our economic, political, and strategic standing—a vital step toward a brighter future for all Iraqis,” he remarked.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Region’s support for the project is not merely an economic imperative but a strategic one, aimed at reinforcing Iraq’s role as a secure, stable, and influential player in the Middle East, with the potential to emerge as a significant global economic power.

Reflecting on Iraq’s past, Barzani noted that sustainable development is attainable only in a stable environment and that Iraq’s stability is intrinsically linked to that of the wider region. He called for an approach to geopolitical changes grounded in “balance, moderation, and cooperation,” and emphasized the importance of effective diplomacy in strengthening Iraq’s international relations.

Expressing gratitude for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s efforts in fostering dialogue, Barzani commended his initiatives that have demonstrated Iraq’s potential to be a bridge for peace rather than a battleground for conflict. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, he reiterated that Iraq’s vast human and natural resources offer significant opportunities for progress.