President Barzani mourns victims of Syria bus crash

President Barzani mourns victims of Syria bus crash
2026-07-25T18:30:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday extended condolences following a deadly bus crash in Syria that claimed the lives of mostly Interior Ministry personnel.

Barzani expressed his sympathies to the victims' families and the Syrian government, praying for mercy for those killed and a swift recovery for the injured.

Earlier today, at least 35 people were killed and 30 others injured in a collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus–Deir ez-Zor highway, according to a preliminary toll released by Syria's Health Ministry.

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