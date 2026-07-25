President Barzani mourns victims of Syria bus crash

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday extended condolences following a deadly bus crash in Syria that claimed the lives of mostly Interior Ministry personnel.

Barzani expressed his sympathies to the victims' families and the Syrian government, praying for mercy for those killed and a swift recovery for the injured.

تلقينا ببالغ الحزن والأسى نبأ الحادث المروري الأليم الذي وقع في الجمهورية العربيةالسورية والذي أودى بحياة عدد من المواطنين معظمهم من منتسبي وزارة الداخلية.وإننا إذ نُعرب عن خالص تعازينا ومواساتنا لعوائل وذوي الضحايا وللحكومة السورية، نسأل الله عز وجل أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 25, 2026

Earlier today, at least 35 people were killed and 30 others injured in a collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus–Deir ez-Zor highway, according to a preliminary toll released by Syria's Health Ministry.