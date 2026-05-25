President Barzani, former PM Al-Kadhimi stress political dialogue in Iraq
Shafaq News- Erbil
Support for Iraq’s political process dominated talks on Monday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, according to a statement.
During a meeting in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, the two sides stressed the importance of protecting stability in Iraq and maintaining dialogue among political parties in a way that serves the country’s broader interests.
The talks also addressed developments across the Middle East, with both sides agreeing on the need to safeguard stability.