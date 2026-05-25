President Barzani, former PM Al-Kadhimi stress political dialogue in Iraq

President Barzani, former PM Al-Kadhimi stress political dialogue in Iraq
2026-05-25T11:55:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Support for Iraq’s political process dominated talks on Monday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, according to a statement.

During a meeting in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, the two sides stressed the importance of protecting stability in Iraq and maintaining dialogue among political parties in a way that serves the country’s broader interests.

The talks also addressed developments across the Middle East, with both sides agreeing on the need to safeguard stability.

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