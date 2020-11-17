Daewoo's director in Iraq committed suicide after being blackmailed, Al-Kadhimi says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday that the director of the Korean company, Daewoo, had committed suicide after being subjected to "pressure and blackmail."

In statements he made after the cabinet session, Al-Kadhimi said, "The talk about canceling agreements, including the Chinese agreement, is regrettable," adding, "my message to politicians and media professionals is to convey the truth, not lies."

He pointed out, "the Chinese agreement has not been canceled. It was signed by Al-Abadi's government in February 2018," stressing at the same time that Al-Faw Grand Port project has not been canceled, and will be signed."

"The director of the Korean company was subjected to pressure and blackmail. That is why he committed suicide", Al-Kadhimi added.

Regarding the 2021 general budget, Al-Kadhimi said, "It will be approved and submitted to the council of Representatives", adding, "If the Parliament does not approve it on time, we will face a problem in the first month of 2021."