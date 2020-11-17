Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Daewoo's director in Iraq committed suicide after being blackmailed, Al-Kadhimi says

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-17T17:00:24+0000
Daewoo's director in Iraq committed suicide after being blackmailed, Al-Kadhimi says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday that the director of the Korean company, Daewoo, had committed suicide after being subjected to "pressure and blackmail."

In statements he made after the cabinet session, Al-Kadhimi said, "The talk about canceling agreements, including the Chinese agreement, is regrettable," adding, "my message to politicians and media professionals is to convey the truth, not lies."

He pointed out, "the Chinese agreement has not been canceled. It was signed by Al-Abadi's government in February 2018," stressing at the same time that Al-Faw Grand Port project has not been canceled, and will be signed."

"The director of the Korean company was subjected to pressure and blackmail. That is why he committed suicide", Al-Kadhimi added. 

Regarding the 2021 general budget, Al-Kadhimi said, "It will be approved and submitted to the council of Representatives", adding, "If the Parliament does not approve it on time, we will face a problem in the first month of 2021."

On October 9, the security authorities in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, found Daewoo's director dead, a few days after signing a huge contract to work in Al-Faw port. 

related

32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Date: 2020-10-16 09:49:32
32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Iraq War soldier Alwyn Cashe set to receive Medal of Honor

Date: 2020-11-11 18:37:49
Iraq War soldier Alwyn Cashe set to receive Medal of Honor

South Korean embassy in Iraq Issues a statement on Daewoo's director death

Date: 2020-10-09 19:06:12
South Korean embassy in Iraq Issues a statement on Daewoo's director death

The Iraqi Hezbollah reaches 20 km in Syria

Date: 2020-07-28 19:09:58
The Iraqi Hezbollah reaches 20 km in Syria

30+ Korean worker tested positive for Covid-19 after evacuation from Iraq

Date: 2020-07-31 12:51:07
30+ Korean worker tested positive for Covid-19 after evacuation from Iraq

The Independent High Electoral Commission began preparing for the early elections

Date: 2020-08-06 12:36:40
The Independent High Electoral Commission began preparing for the early elections

Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

Date: 2020-08-21 14:18:44
Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested