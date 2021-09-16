Iraq has recovered $38 million from abroad

Shafaq News/ Iraq has recovered $38 million smuggled outside the country, deputy chair of recovering Iraq's money fund, Moataz Abbasi, said on Thursday.

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, hosts today the activities of the second day of the International Conference to Recover Stolen Funds and Assets under the auspices of the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

"The fund has files about individuals, not countries. There is the United Nations Convention against Corruption and the Arab Convention against Corruption, both of which include texts and a mechanism for how to obtain and recover the looted funds and return them to the state treasury."

"Since its establishment, Iraq has recovered funds from some states. $65,000 from Jordan, $25,942,000 from Germany, and €11,915,000 from Spain."