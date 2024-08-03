President Barzani discusses with EU Ambassador bilateral relations and regional issues

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani met with Thomas Seiler, the European Union Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both sides "discussed the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, expressing a positive outlook on the recent advancements in their bilateral negotiations aimed at addressing outstanding issues."

The two officials also touched upon the tenth commemoration of the Yazidi genocide, focusing on the current and future challenges facing the Yazidi community and other groups in the region. A key topic was the Sinjar Agreement, which aims to stabilize the Sinjar area. They also discussed migration issues and reviewed recent developments in the region.

In turn, Ambassador Seiler reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting both the KRG and the Iraqi Federal Government in “revitalizing the economy and creating job opportunities. “