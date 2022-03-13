President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, denounced the midnight attack on the region's capital, Erbil, as "heinous and unjustified", urging the Iraqi government and the international community to deter the violations to Iraq's sovereignty and the safety of its people.

"Coping with the challenges, threats, and precipices, requires all the parties and components of Kurdistan to pursue cohesion and unity," the President said in a statement this morning.

President Barzani deemed the repeated attacks on Erbil a "perilous antecedent and a flagrant violation to Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty."

"The only implications [of the attacks] will be complicating the situation, as well as causing damage to the present and future Iraq as a whole," he added.

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety.