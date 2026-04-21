President Barzani calls for rule of law in Lahur Sheikh Jangi case

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stressed that all legal cases must proceed without interference or pressure, the presidency stated on Tuesday, referring to the detention of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the Kurdistan People’s Front Party (PFP).

Addressing recent media coverage of the Lalezar Hotel case in Al-Sulaymaniyah and the status of detainees, spokesperson Dilshad Shahab noted in a statement that the presidency remains in contact with judicial authorities, affirming that decisions such as transferring cases between courts fall solely within the judiciary’s authority.

He pointed to the importance of safeguarding defendants’ rights, including access to legal defense, and called on courts to issue rulings in line with established procedures and timelines. Shahab also reaffirmed the presidency’s commitment to the rule of law, institutional integrity, and the separation of powers.

Sheikh Jangi and his brother Polad began a hunger strike on Sunday, demanding enforcement of the rule of law. They reported being held for eight months and accused authorities of preventing their case from reaching the Court of Cassation.

The issue stems from clashes late on August 31, 2025, in central Al-Sulaymaniyah between security forces and guards assigned to Sheikh Jangi following the issuance of an arrest warrant. The confrontation ended with the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and his brothers, Polad and Aso, after security forces stormed their residence at the Lalezar Hotel in the Sarjnar neighborhood.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR