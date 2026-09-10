Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani renewed his support for bringing weapons under state control through dialogue and understanding during talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi.

The two agreed that the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) are bound together. Barzani reaffirmed the KRI's support for Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government and for settling the weapons question in a way that ensures arms are held only by the state.

The talks also covered disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and the need to resolve them under the constitution, the Kurdistan Region's share of the federal budget, and the latest developments across the Middle East.

The two sides also discussed recent developments in the Middle East and their repercussions, stressing the importance of coordination among Iraq’s political forces and communities in addressing current challenges.