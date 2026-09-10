Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Habbaniyah Tourist City recorded an increase in visitor numbers following a moderate rise in Lake Habbaniyah’s water level, the resort’s director told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Moayad Al-Mashouh said that “Water releases are continuing to raise the lake’s level,” expressing hope that authorities would increase the releases by mid-October.

In mid-August, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources increased water releases into Lake Habbaniyah to 40 cubic meters per second to replenish the lake’s reserves and offset water shortages.

Lake Habbaniyah lies between Ramadi and Fallujah in Al-Anbar province and is one of Iraq’s main domestic tourism destinations. Falling water levels and deteriorating infrastructure at the resort have reduced tourism activity in recent years.

Read more: Rehabilitation plan to revive Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City in Iraq’s Al-Anbar