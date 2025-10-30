President Barzani: Youth are Kurdistan’s bright future
2025-10-30T15:46:32+00:00
Shafaq News - Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan
Barzani affirmed on Thursday that 90 percent of the region’s university
graduates have secured employment or official appointments.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the University of Kurdistan in Erbil, Barzani described university graduates as “a vital force for the region’s future,” emphasizing that the University of Kurdistan was established to serve as a model of high-quality education aligned with global scientific and technological progress.