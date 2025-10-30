President Barzani: Youth are Kurdistan’s bright future

Shafaq News - Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed on Thursday that 90 percent of the region’s university graduates have secured employment or official appointments.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the University of Kurdistan in Erbil, Barzani described university graduates as “a vital force for the region’s future,” emphasizing that the University of Kurdistan was established to serve as a model of high-quality education aligned with global scientific and technological progress.

This is a breaking story